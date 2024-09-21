Julia Roberts' brother Eric Roberts criticizes her film 'Steel Magnolias'

Julia Roberts’ big brother Eric Roberts continues to try to keep her humble by throwing shade at her film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Eric wrote in his new memoir, Runaway Train: Or the Story Of My Life So far, “Julia was good in Mystic Pizza, great in Pretty Woman, but not so much in Steel Magnolias, in my opinion, even though it brought Julia her first Academy Award nomination.”

While talking about his sister’s film, he continued by admitting, “I don’t want to sound like an actor talking, or a jealous sibling, but I don’t think her performance held up in that movie. When I saw her in Steel Magnolias, I thought, ‘OK, good, she’s almost a good actor, and one day she’s gonna be one.'”

As per US Weekly, Eric’s criticism of the 1989 comedy-drama, which also starred Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis, didn’t end with Julia.

Additionally, he stated, “Nobody’s great in that movie.”

In regards to the film Steel Magnolias, Roberts claimed, “They all chewed a lot of scenery, and we know that if an actor cries on film, they go to the top of the class. They get the Oscar nod because crying gets a lot of credit. It’s the big joke in all acting classes, even in the great Lee Strasberg’s Actors Studio. Crying and dying bring home the bacon!”

Despite his bold words about Steel Magnolias, in which Julia played Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, Eric also apologized to his sister in the book, which hit shelves on Tuesday, September 17, for once taking credit for her fame, as per the publication.