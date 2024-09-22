 
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry with obvious signs about 'what matters'

Kate Middleton has seemingly left Prince Harry with a candid look into how she actually feels about him

September 22, 2024

Kate Middleton has reportedly left Prince Harry with insight into what she really feels, and experts feel this is a sign of tides changing.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond made these comments.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with OK magazine.

In that conversation she pointed out the effect the Windsors’ birthday wish would have felt like and said, “I think he would have been pleased.”

While the expert did note, “I still think things are too sensitive for a meaningful reconciliation with William, but the fact that he and Catherine authorised the greeting to be posted is definitely an unexpected turn of events.”

“I don’t think we should hold our breath for the step to really signal the start of a reconciliation, but it was an unexpected turn of events.”

“Landmark birthdays can often be a time for taking a look at your life and assessing how you’re doing. But on this occasion it seems to be William who has been doing some re-evaluation.”

The expert also added, “My gut feeling is that Catherine has been influential in this slight softening of her husband‘s implacable stand against Harry.”

“In the moving film she made about the end of her chemotherapy treatment, she spoke about how cancer had given her a new perspective.”

At this point in time, “what clearly matters to her more than anything now is family, and loving and being loved. Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short to bear grudges forever.”

