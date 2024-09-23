Travis Kelce makes wedding plans to Taylor Swift absolutely clear

Its been made public, that Travis Kelce is planning to tie the knot with Taylor Swift, and has even gone as far as to make it ‘absolutely clear’ what his intentions are for their own wedding.

News of this came via an inside source that started by gushing over Kelce’s protective instincts towards Swift, following model Karen Elson's wedding to Lee Foster.

At the event on September 7th in New York City, the insider told Life & Style magazine, “Everyone was gushing about how protective and loving he was with her,” and even “fans were swooning."

The same insider also went as far as to add, “Travis was so moved by the ceremony, he was inspired to pledge his love to Taylor in the sweetest way.”

“He made it absolutely clear that they'll be celebrating their own wedding soon - he's going to marry her.”