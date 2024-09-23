 
Geo News

Travis Kelce makes wedding plans to Taylor Swift absolutely clear

Travis Kelce has made major headway in his plans to marry Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Travis Kelce makes wedding plans to Taylor Swift absolutely clear
Travis Kelce makes wedding plans to Taylor Swift absolutely clear

Its been made public, that Travis Kelce is planning to tie the knot with Taylor Swift, and has even gone as far as to make it ‘absolutely clear’ what his intentions are for their own wedding.

News of this came via an inside source that started by gushing over Kelce’s protective instincts towards Swift, following model Karen Elson's wedding to Lee Foster.

At the event on September 7th in New York City, the insider told Life & Style magazine, “Everyone was gushing about how protective and loving he was with her,” and even “fans were swooning."

The same insider also went as far as to add, “Travis was so moved by the ceremony, he was inspired to pledge his love to Taylor in the sweetest way.”

“He made it absolutely clear that they'll be celebrating their own wedding soon - he's going to marry her.”

Johnny Depp makes first public step since the Amber Heard trial
Johnny Depp makes first public step since the Amber Heard trial
Kevin Costner reveals a 'slight' change that boosted his film career
Kevin Costner reveals a 'slight' change that boosted his film career
Anna Kendrick says THIS 'Pitch Perfect' costar helped with directorial debut
Anna Kendrick says THIS 'Pitch Perfect' costar helped with directorial debut
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Meri Brown at odds over divorce
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Meri Brown at odds over divorce
Taylor Swift makes rare appearance with Gigi Hadid post Rhode Island party
Taylor Swift makes rare appearance with Gigi Hadid post Rhode Island party
Kate Middleton receives warning as she returns to work amid challenges
Kate Middleton receives warning as she returns to work amid challenges
Kate Middleton facing her own mortality despite being cancer free
Kate Middleton facing her own mortality despite being cancer free
Prince Harry set to make string of appearances without ‘beloved' wife Meghan video
Prince Harry set to make string of appearances without ‘beloved' wife Meghan