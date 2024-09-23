Nicole Kidman's 20-year dream role finally becomes reality

Nicole Kidman, a famous actress and film producer, recently got candid and talked about her forthcoming Amazon Prime Video series Scarpetta.

According to L’OFFICIEL, the Academy Award-winning actress shared that playing the character of Dr. Kay Scarpetta was her desire for over 20 years, and she had been eyeing this role since then.

“I've been pursuing Scarpetta for nearly twenty years going back to when it was intended to be a feature, so to unite with the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum, and David Gordon Green on the Liz Sarnoff series version of Patricia Cornwell's epic and thrilling books feels like it was meant to be,” Nicole quipped.

For those unfamiliar, Scarpetta is the TV adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s novel of the same name, and its story revolves around Dr. Kay Scarpetta, the Chief Medical Examiner, who returns to Virginia and recommences her previous position with both personal and professional complex relationships, which include her sister Dorothy.

Moreover, the 57-year-old actress also showed gratitude to Crownwell for choosing her for this lead role and said, “I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her."

Nicole, who appeared in Big Little Lies as Celeste Wright, also reminisced reading Cornwell's books with her late mother, who embraced death on the day she secured an award at the Venice Film Festival.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that according to the same outlet, the Babygirl actress also hinted that she might return to the stage soon after being away for nine years.