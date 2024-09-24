Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris win massive 8-figure settlement in lawsuit 

 
September 24, 2024

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris were awarded a massive eight-figure judgment in their lawsuit against MGA Entertainment.

According to Daily Journal, the 43-year-old rapper and his 43-year-old wife Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle-Harris were awarded $71 million.

Moreover, the jury originally handed out $17.8 million in initial damages, plus $53.6 million in punitive damages, following the three-week trial in Santa Ana, California.

As per Daily Mail, MGA Entertainment launched their doll line L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. doll line in 2019, prompting a lawsuit from T.I. and Tiny Harris. The couple claimed the dolls  infringement on the likeness of their girl group they created called OMG Girlz, which they founded in 2009.

Additionally, the first trial ended in a mistrial in January 2023, with the second trial later that year resulting in a win for MGA, with the couple also accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in 2005.

However, a July 2023 Supreme Court ruling allowed for the case to be re-tried to lend more weight to the importance of customer confusion in the marketplace, as per the outlet.

In regards to this, the re-trial focused on seven of the 32 dolls MGA Entertainment produced, with the jury finding that all seven copied the group's likeness and trade dress.

Furthermore, the jury found that MGA infringed on the group's likeness in some but not all of the remaining 25 dolls, though some were copied from other artists like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that T.I. and Tiny founded the group in 2009, which consisted of Tiny's daughter Zonnique “Star” Pullins, Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez and Breaunna “Babydoll” Womack. 

