Ezra Sosa makes shocking claim about Anna Delvey's reaction to DWTS critics

Ezra Sosa defended convicted felon Anna Delvey after some critics panned her Dancing With the Stars debut.



The pro dancer shared his thoughts on TikTok while revealing what happened behind the scenes of the ABC show’s September 17 premiere in which he and Delvey hit the dance floor for the first time.

According to US Weekly, In regards to this, Ezra claimed, “During that whole day, it was just truly the best day ever. In a sense, I felt so much love from literally every single person. Including Delvey. On my end, I was feeling so much positivity. On my partner’s end, she wasn’t receiving the same.”

Moreover, Sosa’s eyes filled with tears as he went on to describe the “hardest part of my day”: Delvey’s reaction to criticism of her on the internet.

Additionally, following their performance, Sosa stated that “she was reading the comments and we couldn’t find her. We finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I’ve never seen her like that and it broke my heart.”

In regards to Anna, he explained, “I know what she did was really controversial and was not right, and I can never justify that for her and for anyone in her life. It’s really hard for me because this person that I truly am just falling in love with every day in rehearsal, isn’t the person that everyone sees in the media. No one deserves the amount of hate that she’s getting right now. She deserves a second chance.”

As per the outlet, Sosa concluded his post by saying that Delvey has “stepped up the plate and I just cannot wait for y’all to see how much she has improved.”

Furthermore, Delvey, who sported a bedazzled ankle monitor to dance the cha-cha, was arrested in 2017 and indicted on multiple counts of grand larceny and misdemeanor theft, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that she was released from prison on parole in 2021 and was put under house arrest one year later after being taken into custody for overstaying her visa.