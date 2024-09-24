Prince Harry gets emotional with latest statement ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry got emotional as he gave the passionate address to a packed room at Halo Trust's anti-landmine event in New York days before his visit to UK.



Speaking at the event, Archie and Lilibet doting father said that 'carrying on Diana's legacy is something he takes very seriously'.

The charity gained international prominence in 1997 after Princess Diana walked through an active minefield in Angola.

“Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously,” Harry said emotionally.

The duke went on saying, “And I think we all know how much she would want us to finish this particular job. We are all here because we are a band of true believers, fighting for a mine free world.”

Prince Harry added, “Africa, and Angola in particular, has an incredibly young population. A demographic wave that surges with energy and optimism, holding the promise of a bright future for Angola’s youth. For them, a world without mines must be a moral imperative for all of us.”

Harry will be visiting UK for a charity event later this month.

The charity said, “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”