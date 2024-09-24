Travis Kelce coming out with his heart on his sleeve for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has reportedly been standing right in front of Taylor Swift, with his heart on his sleeve.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source that wishes to remain anonymous.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, this insider weighed in on everything during one of their most recent interviews.

They began by saying, “Travis has always worn his heart on his sleeve. He knows how lucky he is to be with Taylor, and he's never played games with her.”

And even “she knows he's in this for the long run, but it still makes her feel super special to hear him say it out loud.”

The insider also dubbed this romance “a healthy adult relationship, so of course they've discussed their timeline for marriage and kids.”

They also admitted that while, “Taylor has never been in a real rush to get married because her career has always come first, but for what seems like the first time ever, she has a truly equal partner in Travis. He has a way of letting her know how he feels without pressuring her.”

“So she's given some thought to what kind of ring and wedding she wants,” till now as well.

Before signing off the inside source also revealed, “It's only a matter of time before he officially proposes and they announce their engagement to the world. But the truth is that they don't really need all the fanfare. They both already feel like it's a done deal. Taylor knows in her heart that Travis is her future.”