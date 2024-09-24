Prince Harry recounts his life before moving to the US with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has finally shed some light into how his life has changed since Megxit five years ago.

The Duke took this trip down memory lane during his visit to The HALO Trust which he’s revisited for the first time in five years.

For those unversed, this trust also featured Princess Diana walking active minefields during her trip there, in Huambo, Angola.

At the time she called for an international ban on these, back in 1997 and according to the trust, since then “countless thousands of lives have been saved by the 1997 global landmine ban.”

This time around it was Prince Harry who walked a similar route and admitted, “Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited.”

“In those five years, I've become a father for the second time. And while you don't need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone's children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines.”