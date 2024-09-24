New 'Robin Hood' series in the works

Robin Hood, a beloved hero, is getting a new show on MGM+ after several adaptions of the movie character in the past.



John Glenn and Jonathan English will be the linchpin of the series. They will perform a variety of roles, including writers and executive producers, according to Variety.

The network head, Michael Wright, said about the project, “We call MGM+ television for movie lovers and English and Glenn’s ‘Robin Hood’ is the epitome of our brand promise.”

He continued, “This is a new imagining of the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor. It’s an exciting, smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story.”

In the meantime, the official logline of Robin Hood reads, "Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom."

"As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land,” it concludes by saying.