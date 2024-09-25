Photo: Florence Pugh branded as '100 per cent authentic'

Florence Pugh was recently hailed by Harris Reed, a British American designer whom she walked for.

In his latest chat with British Vogue, Harris weighed on working with the Dune Star.

He kicked off by saying about Florence, “(She) embodies everything that I want my work to be, which is just unapologetically, ‘F*** you, this is who I am. This is what I stand for. This is what I’m about.’”

“That fabulous laughter, like anyone who knows (her will tell you), is absolutely infectious. I think in a business that is so overly curated and overly saturated, with massive teams of people trying to control and force a look,” he added.

The designer went on to heap praise for the acting sensation and gushed, “Florence Pugh is 100 per cent authentically and unapologetically just who she is. That’s very rare.”

Reportedly Harris met Flore at his birthday party in Ibiza for the first time. On his birthday, Florence gifted him a crocheted kaftan, which he loved, and the duo have remained friends ever since.