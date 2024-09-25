Meghan Markle ‘marches' with ‘terrible' orders for staff

Meghan Markle has been labelled a difficult employer in yet another insider claim.



The Duchess of Sussex is said to reduce people to ‘tears’ with her demanding persona.

A highly placed Palace source, who is also reportedly on the payroll of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tells Hollywood Reporter: "Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice.

"Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”

They added that "she marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders".

Her employees and staff were especially irritated by her "noisy tantrums" and "angry 5am emails."

Speaking then about Prince Harry’s contributions to bullying, the insider added:"They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently," the employee added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.