Clarification comes to light about Meghan Markle the ‘dictator' accusations

A staffer who worked on a very senior level with Archewell has finally shed some light into the original accusations that the ‘Duchess Difficult’ acts like a “dictator in high heels”.

For those unversed with these allegations, Meghan was slapped with a number of attacks in a piece by The Hollywood Reporter.

In it, it was revealed that “everyone’s terrified” of the royal but a friend at the time stepped forward to refute all these ‘ill-informed’ claims.

However, this update in question has come through the The Hollywood Reporter's co-editor-in-chief, Maer Roshan.

He spoke with Access Hollywood regarding this and refuted claims that Buckingham Palace created the ‘Duchess Difficult’ title because, “Our reporter talked to a very high-up source who works for the couple and said: 'Everyone is terrified of Meghan'.”

He also added, “Duchess Difficult is a nickname that has trailed Meghan Markle for quite a few years. What is new is that this notion, since coming to America, that a lot of these rumours were manufactured by the Palace - and the reporting that we did suggests that probably isn't true and there is still this undercurrent of fear.”

“Two things can be possible at once,” he also said before adding, that “the couple does help a lot of people. Meghan and Harry declined to comment on our story. I think Meghan would have said that barking around orders is something that we expect from men - and it would never raise an eyebrow.”