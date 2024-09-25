Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move: 'Extremely hopeful'

Kate Middleton is reportedly planning her Christmas Carol Concert, which can be seen as a positive sign about her improving health.



This marked Kate’s second official meeting of the year, which occurred only a week after her first one.

Royal experts say it’s a significant and “a very good sign she is battling back to full fitness” as she plans her annual festive concert at Westminster Abbey.

Both new meetings were mentioned in the court circular, with Tuesday’s entry reading: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

Royal commentator Phil Dampier weighed in on Kate’s progress, saying, “It is yet another indication that Kate is very much on the mend. The fact that she is aiming to organize and be at her carol service is obviously great news.”

“Clearly her doctors have given her the go-ahead for her to slowly resume duties and she is starting off with some relatively minor ones, some things that aren’t too taxing,” he continued.

“The fact that she is planning ahead to more major ones is obviously a very good sign,” he added.

Expert royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams echoed Dampier’s comments, and said: "That Catherine has attended another meeting at Windsor so soon after the last bodes well for the likelihood of her doing more in the weeks ahead.”

He continued: "She made it clear in the last video message that the going was tough, but as she was over chemotherapy, she was hoping to do more, though naturally being 'cancer-free' was her priority.”

He went on to predict when Kate Middleton would likely make a public appearance again, "There is therefore an extremely good chance that she will attend Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph and her Together at Christmas Concert will, almost certainly, have a very special cachet with her being present. It does look extremely hopeful."