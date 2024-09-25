Lucas Bravo reveals how George Clooney restored faith in kindness in Hollywood





Lucas Bravo and George Clooney starred together in ' Ticket to Paradise'

Lucas Bravo’s faith in kindness in Hollywood was restored when he met George Clooney.

Emily in Paris star Bravo and Clooney worked together on the 2022 Netflix movie Ticket to Paradise, which also starred Julia Roberts.

In an interview with People in 10, the Freedom star dubbed Clooney “just superhuman. He's the kindest, most generous, playful, ‘no man left behind,’ beautiful soul I've ever met.”

The 36-year-old also praised Roberts, who played his girlfriend in the movie. He said: “Honestly, I fell in love with these people. I don't know what I did to deserve such guidance and protection from them, but they really took me under their wings.”

“He invited me to his summer house last summer,” Bravo said of the Oceans Eleven star.

“Brad Pitt was there. First time meeting the Pitt. Sexy man,” he gushed over the Wolfs actor.

Continuing in his praise for Clooney, he added, “To see that level of generosity and human connection on someone that is so established gave me so much stamina for the rest of my career.”

He said that the ER star “allowed me to believe that you can still be kind and you don't have to step on people to make it in this industry.”

On the work front, Bravo will next be seen as real-life “gentleman robber” Bruno Sulaki in Prime Video’s Freedom.