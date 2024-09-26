 
Brad Pitt using Ines De Ramon to gain Angelina Jolie 'mercy:' Report

Brad Pitt reportedly thinks highly of Ines De Ramon's charming and diplomatic personality

September 26, 2024

Brad Pitt reportedly has high hopes for his new lady-love Ines De Ramon, with whom he is planning his 7th baby. 

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, the Wolfs star is leaning on Ines De Ramon to extend an olive branch to Angelina Jolie, his former wife, and estranged kids.

An insider dished on the matter, “Ines has been very respectful and never pushed to spend time with the kids, until now.”

The source also noted, “And Brad feels that she’s probably his ace in the hole, because once they meet her he has no doubt they’ll see what a gem she is and fall madly in love with her as a potential step mom.”

“It’s just all about getting those kids face to face with Brad again, he hasn’t given up and strongly believes that they will want to see him again and feels like Ines is the best bet to help smooth things over and make that happen,” they added.

“She is such a warm and diplomatic person, Brad is convinced that she’s got a real shot of convincing Angelina and his kids to show him some mercy,” the source claimed in conclusion.  

