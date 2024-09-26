Reason Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are walking the path of ‘lunacy'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told they can bounce back to fame with sturdy support.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently at a loss of staff due to their damaged reputation of being ‘bullies,’ are told to create a strong team.

Royal expert Mark Borkowski tells The Sun: “If you haven’t got a team, haven’t got a central person who’s sense-checking you, you’re just gonna make the same mistakes all over again.

“It’s a definition of, sort of, lunacy, really.

“So, I think the first thing is a robust team and actually turning to that team and recognising, ’We’ve made mistakes.’

“They’ve got to find themselves a critical friend who is actually going to make some tough decisions on their behalf.”

The PR expert advised: “They’ve got to step out of that deep ghetto they’re in and recognize that everything they’ve done to date is going to be torn up, and they can start again.”