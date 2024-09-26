Nikki Gracia's husband Artem Chigvintsev focuses on his son amid divorce proceedings

Artem Chigvintsev directs his focus towards his son amid divorce proceedings

Artem Chigvintsev, who was accused of attacking his wife Nikki Gracia, now focuses on other post-separation matters, as the very charges have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.

The Dancing with the Star pro was taken into custody under California penal code section 273.5(a) PC for getting violent with his wife on August 29, 2024, and was bailed on the same day.

A few days after the incident, the retired professional wrestler began her quest for a divorce lawyer and filed for it on September 11, 2024. She also asked for their son’s “full legal and physical custody.”

Moreover, Artem requested the judge to grant him joint custody of their son and he also asked for financial support from Gracia, including his legal and attorney fees.

Now, on September 25, E! News got to know from Artem’s lawyer, Ilona Antonyan of Antonyan Miranda, LLP, that the pro dancer has now directed his “focus on negotiating a shared 50/50 custody schedule” with his wife Gracia.

The prosecutor stated, "Artem is fully committed to fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with his ex. Divorce is never easy, but once custody is settled, the remaining issues tend to be less emotionally charged and easier to resolve."

“He is a very dedicated, interactive, nurturing, and loving parent,” she shared.

The divorce attorney also revealed that the professional dancer had been spending time with his son since August 29.

For the unversed, Artem and Nikki are blessed with a 4-year-old son named Matteo.



Artem also showcased his “happiness” after getting freed from allegations and said, “I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped.”

“This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed,” he concluded.