Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce describes working in Ryan Murphy's series

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, who recently made his acting debut in FX series Grotesquerie, described how does it feel to star in a new mystery thriller.



The Kansas City Chiefs was recently featured in a new episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a podcast owned by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce.

While talking about the horror series, Swift’s boyfriend described getting “sucked into” the “mystery thriller” genre.

He said that he “had not seen” anything of the show yet since his filming, but after seeing the trailer thought that the project was “really interesting”.

Travis also added that he “cannot wait to see everybody’s reaction to him being in a mystery thriller”.

Written and created by Ryan, Grotesquerie premiered its first two episodes on September 25.

The show stars Niecy Nash stars as Detective Lois Tryon. Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Raven Goodwin.

Travis's only prior acting experience was a surprise cameo on an episode of Moonbase 8 in 2020.

He did appear on the small screen last March when he hosted Saturday Night Live, and returned in a later episode to make a cameo alongside Swift.