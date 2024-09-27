Amanda Seyfried reveals the nickname daughter gave her

Amanda Seyfried has a fan in her seven-year-old daughter.



The actress made an appearance on the red carpet at the Best Friends Animal Society Gala at The Glasshouse in New York City on Thursday.

The event served as a platform for Seyfried’s fans to know more about her personal life — particularly the actress’ relationship with her eldest daughter.

During a talk with the press, the Mean Girls star, 38, revealed how her film Mamma Mia has been a bigger hit at home.

“My daughter's obsessed,” Seyfried told People about her oldest, Nina, whom she shares with her husband Thomas Sadoski. The couple also share a son.

However, Nina is the biggest fan of her character in the 2008 musical comedy even at home.

“My mom showed my daughter, and my daughter is now obsessed, and so she's 7, so she's in second grade, and all her friends are obsessed. So now they're starting to recognise me as Sophie, which is a little weird, but how beautiful,” Seyfried continued of her role.

“I don't think she quite understands it, but she loves it. She loves it!,” the actress added before revealing further details.

“She loves both of them,” the actress said of her daughter’s fondness for the 2018 sequel as well, which is titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.



“She's like, ‘Can we listen to Mama Mia! right now?’ Even yesterday, and I was like, ‘Yeah, which one, one or two?’ ” Seyfried told the publication.

According to the mother-of-two, Nina’s recent go-to was the first one.

“And then we listen, and then she'll be like, ‘No, let's do Lay All Your Love On Me. And I'm listening to this music with my daughter, who is now understanding and they're appreciating it in a way that,” she continued, calling the moments “trippy.”

There are also reports of a third sequel in the making as Seyfried’s Mama Mia! costar, Christine Baranski, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of a third installment of the film.

"I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favorite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!” the actress told the outlet in an interview published on August 13.