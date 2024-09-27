Rebel Wilson to tie the knot with Ramona Agruma this weekend?

Rebel Wilson is reportedly planning to marry her fiancée Ramona Agruma this week in Sardinia - an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea.

An insider spilled to the Daily Mail that the comedienne is “really excited” to be getting married to the love of her life.

“It is going to be stunning and super romantic,” said the source. “She is madly in love and can't wait to be wed.”

The two were supposed to tie the knot next year, but the confidant revealed that Rebel moved up the date earlier this month.



“Rebel doesn't want to wait any longer, she is happy to marry this month because she is very much in love with Ramona and wants to be wed,” shared the insider.



“It will be a small ceremony with close friends and family, and also very elegant,” a tipster added.