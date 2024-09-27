Paris Hilton's mother Kathy reveals secret behind 43-year marriage

Reality star Kathy Hilton is raising the curtains on her secret behind a four-decade-long marriage.

Kathy, who shares four children, Paris, 43, Nicky, 40, Barron, 34, and Conrad, 30, with husband Rick Hilton, was at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS when she was approached by the press on Thursday.

“We have not been away from each other for two weeks in 43 years of marriage,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 65, told People of her relationship with the Hilton & Hyland co-founder, 69.

“I don't think you go to bed without saying, ‘I love you,’ and giving each other a kiss and never in a fight or anything,” she continued at the event held at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

“If you have had a disagreement, you always make up before you go to sleep and keep a little mystery and always keep it exciting and fun.”

Earlier this year, Kathy revealed how the couple makes sure to keep the flame lit with weekly date nights.



"We go there once a week," she told Page Six of The Cheesecake Factory. “All their food is good," she continued. “Actually, you walk in there, and there are people. We love that! We don’t want to sit in a restaurant with nobody in the room."

“It’s local, it’s right there and fresh and busy all the time,” she added.

Kathy and Rick tied the knot in 1979 when she was 20 years old. They will celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary on November 24.