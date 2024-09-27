 
Al Pacino celebrates his girlfriend's 30th birthday amid joint custody

News Desk
September 27, 2024

Inside Al Pacino's girlfriend's 30th birthday with popular guests

The 84-year-old Alfredo James Pacino, who goes by Al Pacino, recently celebrated his girlfriend Noor Alfaallah’s 30th birthday. 

As per Page Six, Noor, the filmmaker known for films including Billy Knight, The Apprentice, and Little Death, prefered to celebrate her birthday early, which officially comes in December.

Sophie Alfallah, Noor’s sister, shared a video and photos from the birthday bash on Instagram with the caption “Noor’s bday 2024.” 

The video showed Noor cutting a three-tier cake in the presence of her family and guests such as Demi Moore’s daughter Scout LaRue Willis, Selena Gomez’s friend Raquelle Stevens, and Julia Fox.

For the unversed, Al Pacino, who has never been married, is in a relationship with Noor since Covid-19 and were blessed with a son, Roman, in June 2023. 

After their son’s birth, Noor was in conversation with Vogue Arabia and expressed her excitement, saying, "He's the greatest gift from God... Every day I look at him, I just know I'm so blessed."

Moreover, as per People, following their son’s arrival, Noor filed for full physical custody of their son, but they later agreed on legal joint custody. According to the agreement, Al Pacino pays $110,000 plus $30,000 monthly to cover Roman’s expenses, while for his education, the actor deposits $15,000 yearly. 

It is pertinent to mention that they both seemingly are on good terms, as they were often caught spending time together in Los Angeles.

