'The Penguin' star Colin Farrell calls himself 'insecure' and 'shallow'

'The Penguin' star Colin Farrell also opened up about difficulties playing the character

Colin Farrell had a hard time playing The Penguin in the new Batman spin-off TV show.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he opened up about getting frustrated with the prosthetics and make-up used to transform him into the villain.

In the new season of Norton's show, Colin shared the sofa with Joker star Lady Gaga, The Substance star Demi Moore, and musicians Jack Savoretti and Miles Kane.

For his role as The Penguin, Colin had to put on a fat suit along with facial prosthetics to make his face bigger and disfigured, and a balding head of hair over his thick real hair.

Colin told host Graham: “In the end I was a bit miserable and angry. I remembered how much Jim Carrey hated The Grinch makeup and whilst I didn’t get to that level, I did struggle especially as the subject matter was so dark.”

He added: “It is a huge relief now that it is out and people think it is all right. If you are shallow and insecure like me, you are expecting a slap in the face so a rub on the back is definitely preferable!”

The Penguin, which is a spin-off of the 2022 film The Batman which starred Robert Pattison as the titular hero, follows the rise of the criminal kingpin. The show became available on Max streaming service on Sky Atlantic and NOW.