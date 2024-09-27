 
Geo News

'The Penguin' star Colin Farrell calls himself 'insecure' and 'shallow'

'The Penguin' star Colin Farrell also opened up about difficulties playing the character

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

The Penguin star Colin Farrell also opened up about difficulties playing the character
'The Penguin' star Colin Farrell also opened up about difficulties playing the character

Colin Farrell had a hard time playing The Penguin in the new Batman spin-off TV show.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he opened up about getting frustrated with the prosthetics and make-up used to transform him into the villain.

In the new season of Norton's show, Colin shared the sofa with Joker star Lady Gaga, The Substance star Demi Moore, and musicians Jack Savoretti and Miles Kane.

For his role as The Penguin, Colin had to put on a fat suit along with facial prosthetics to make his face bigger and disfigured, and a balding head of hair over his thick real hair.

Colin told host Graham: “In the end I was a bit miserable and angry. I remembered how much Jim Carrey hated The Grinch makeup and whilst I didn’t get to that level, I did struggle especially as the subject matter was so dark.”

He added: “It is a huge relief now that it is out and people think it is all right. If you are shallow and insecure like me, you are expecting a slap in the face so a rub on the back is definitely preferable!”

The Penguin, which is a spin-off of the 2022 film The Batman which starred Robert Pattison as the titular hero, follows the rise of the criminal kingpin. The show became available on Max streaming service on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Ben Affleck to get money for putting up with Jennifer Lopez drama: Source
Ben Affleck to get money for putting up with Jennifer Lopez drama: Source
George Clooney gushes over wife Amal marking their 10 year anniversary
George Clooney gushes over wife Amal marking their 10 year anniversary
Kendall Jenner to use Bad Bunny as 'sacrificial lamb:' Source
Kendall Jenner to use Bad Bunny as 'sacrificial lamb:' Source
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton introduce newest family member
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton introduce newest family member
Maggie Smith dies: Beloved 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey' star was 89
Maggie Smith dies: Beloved 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey' star was 89
King Charles gets meaningful advice from Queen Camilla over meeting Prince Harry
King Charles gets meaningful advice from Queen Camilla over meeting Prince Harry
Rosie O'Donnell publicly speaks after her old video mocking Diddy resurfaces
Rosie O'Donnell publicly speaks after her old video mocking Diddy resurfaces
Kate Middleton takes first step after making a vow to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton takes first step after making a vow to Prince Harry