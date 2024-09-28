Katy Perry fans left devastated by her shocking decision at AFL Grand Final

Katy Perry's Australian fans were left fuming after the pop star didn't perform one of her most iconic songs at the AFL Grand Final on Saturday.

The American singer stunned at the MCG by performing eight songs to a rapturous crowd, including her hits Roar, Firework and California Gurls, and two tracks from her new album, 143.

However, fans were left devastated by her decision to not perform her 2008 hit Hot N Cold, which was famously the theme song for MasterChef Australia.

According to Daily Mail, viewers flocked to social media to slam the songstress for leaving out such an iconic song from her set list, jokingly describing it as Australia's true “national anthem.”

Moreover, one upset fan stated, “As if they don’t get Katy Perry to play Hot N Cold. Gotta be a joke with how big that song is here,” while another user added, “Amazed Katy didn't sing Hot N Cold. Surely that's the one song that so many footy fans can relate to.”

Additionally, a third user penned, “No Hot n Cold? Katy that’s literally the Australian national anthem hunny!!!!”

Furthermore, while international editions of MasterChef do not use the Katy Perry song in their intros, it became particularly beloved by Aussie audiences, but was later removed by Channel Ten due to expensive licensing fees, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that although she didn't sing Hot n Cold, she surprised AFL fans by kicking off her 20-minute set with Roar, despite it being widely theorized she wouldn't play the hit, as per the outlet.