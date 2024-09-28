'Emily in Paris' creator shares disappointing update about season 5

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star shared the sad news about the upcoming season.

In a conversation with The Wrap, Darren revealed that Camille Razette's character will "probably not" return for the fifth season of the hit Netflix series.

"I think she's always going to be part of the series — she's part of their world and I would never rule out the fact that we're going to see her again," clarified the series’ creator. "Her story is going to continue."

Darren seemed uncertain when asked about Camille's journey in future storylines.

"I don't know. I think that's a question," he said. "Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don't necessarily have to see them. “



"We may or may not. I don't know how much of Camille we'll see next season. But again, she's part of the world of the series. I'm not sure how soon we'll see her, but it doesn't mean, again, that we won't be seeing her,” Darren added.

Meanwhile, Lily Collins also shared some insights about the upcoming installment of Emily in Paris in an interview with Netflix's Tudum.



"I feel like [Emily and Marcello] have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season," said Lily, who plays Emily in the series.

