Holly Willoughby stays nonchalant about Phillip Schofield's 'swipe'

Holly Willoughby ignored Phillip Schofield's recent “swipe” as she posed for new snaps on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, Her ex co-star Phillip and his family appeared on This Morning to reportedly mock Holly's famous “are you ok?” clip as he made his return to TV this week.

The presenter will appear on Channel 5's Cast Away, set to air on Monday, in which he thanks Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly as well as Joanna Lumley, but fails to mention Holly.

During the show, he will discuss his bitter parting of ways with ITV and This Morning, which he hosted for 21 years, while fending for himself on a remote island paradise, located off the coast of Madagascar.

As per the publication, Phillip was ousted from This Morning in May last year, after he admitted to lying about his relationship with a much younger male colleague.

Moreover, the TV presenter distanced herself from her former best friend and during a “highly strategized” return to the This Morning sofa in June 2023 and she told viewers that she had been left “shaken, let down and worried.”



However, after the swipe Holly took to Instagram to celebrate the third birthday of her wellness company Wylde Moon as she shrugged off the recent drama.

It is worth mentioning that Willoughby donned a light pink dress with cute bow detailing on it as she posed with some silver balloons.

In regards to the caption, the model wrote, “Join our 3rd birthday celebrations with 20% off perfume, wax melts, diffusers and travel minis…Just wanted to say a huge thank you for having been such a special part of our journey. Here's to more years of connection and beautiful moments ahead.”

As per the outlet, this came after Phillip and his family appeared to mock Holly's famous “are you ok?” clip.

When she returned, she began by saying, “Hello, Firstly, are you okay? I hope so. It feels very strange sat here without Phil.”

While appearing to reference the now-famous speech on Cast Away, Phillip was seen having a BBQ with his family before heading off to the island.