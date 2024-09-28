'Baby Reindeer' takes big blow after judge ruling

All is seemingly not well for Baby Reindeer as a judge ruled in favour of one of the many accusations Fiona Harvey, the alleged stalker in the series, levelled against the makers.



The case was filed after the dark comedy became a huge hit, leading the sleuths on the internet to claim Martha, the stalker in the series, to be the Scottish lawyer in real life, despite the series never mentioning her name.

In the lawsuit of $170 million, she said the creators — despite calling the story ‘true’ — wrongly depicted in the show that she was sent to jail for stalking and denied sexually harassing Richard.

Netflix, on its part, tried to dismiss the motion. However, the U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner's ruling stated that Netflix and the dark comedy creator could have defamed the plaintiff, Variety reported.

“There is a major difference between stalking and being convicted of stalking in a court of law,” the judge noted.

“Likewise, there are major differences between inappropriate touching and sexual assault, as well as between shoving and gouging another’s eyes. While plaintiff’s purported actions are reprehensible, Defendants’ statements are of a worse degree and could produce a different effect in the mind of a viewer.”

Earlier, The Sunday Times reported Richard's concerns about calling Baby Reindeer—a true story—but, according to the report, Netflix insisted on the label.