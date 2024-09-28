Nepal floods and landslides kill at least 66 people

Security force members use an inflatable raft to bring residents to safety from a flooded area near the bank of the overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains, in Kathmandu, Nepal on September 28, 2024. — Reuters

KATHMANDU: At least 66 people have been killed in Nepal since early on Friday as persistent downpours triggered flooding and landslides, closing major roads and disrupting domestic air travel, officials said on Saturday.



The death toll could rise, they added, with another 69 people reported missing, and 60 injured since Friday morning, home ministry official Dil Kumar Tamang told Reuters.

Rain-related disasters are common in South Asia during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Large swathes of Nepal have been inundated since Friday, prompting disaster authorities to warn of flash floods in multiple rivers.

"So far, there are 59 dead, 36 wounded and 44 missing," Nepal police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.

Karki said more than 200 incidents of flood and landslides have been reported and that the toll was likely to increase further.

Rivers around the capital Kathmandu burst their banks, inundating nearby houses.

Survivors were seen standing on top of buildings or wading through murky waters to get to safety.



Basanta Adhikari, a spokesman for Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, said authorities were working to rescue and get relief to those impacted by the floods.



More than 3,000 security personnel were deployed to assist rescue efforts with helicopters and motorboats.

Rescue teams were using rafts to pull survivors to safety.

Landslides have blocked several highways, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded.

"We have around eight locations, all of them have been blocked due to landslides in different sections of the road," said Kathmandu traffic police officer Bishwaraj Khadka.

All domestic flights out of Kathmandu were cancelled from Friday evening, affecting more than 150 departures.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70% to 80% of its annual rainfall.

Monsoon rains from June to September bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the numbers of fatal floods and landslides have increased in recent years.

Experts say climate change has worsened their frequency and intensity.

A landslide that hit a road in Chitwan district in July pushed two buses with 59 passengers aboard into a river.

Three people were able to escape alive, but authorities managed to recover only 20 bodies from the accident, with raging flood waters impeding the search.

More than 220 people have died in Nepal in rain-related disasters this year.