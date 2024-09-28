King Charles celebrates major milestone ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

King Charles spoke of his family’s deep affection for Scotland and the enduring relationship between the Parliament, the Crown and the people of Scotland during his address to the Scottish Parliament to mark its 25th anniversary.



The palace shared a video of King Charles addressing the Scottish Parliament.

King Charles says in his address, “We are all, at the end of each day, united by our love of Scotland. Because of its natural beauty, of course, but also because of its strength of character, based as it is on the extraordinary diversity of its peoples, whose range of ideas, skills, energy, passions, and frequently deeply-held beliefs, never cease to inspire me..”

The monarch went on saying, “From the central belt, to the North Highlands, across the islands, in Ayrshire, in the Borders, the cities, towns, and villages, or the coastal communities, who, I wonder, could not fail to be moved by this complex Caledonian Kaleidoscope?”

Earlier, the King, as the Prince of Wales attended the official opening of the Scottish Parliament with late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in July 1999.



King Charles marked the major milestone two days before Prince Harry’s visit to UK next week.

Harry will attend a WellChild charity event on September 30 in London.