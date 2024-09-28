Machine Gun Kelly over the moon after country music response

Machine Gun Kelly entered the country music industry with the Lonely Road track, and the rapper said they have welcomed him with open arms.



Appearing at the People’s Choice Country Awards, he told Us Weekly on the red carpet that the response of the country music community was full of praise for his new song with Jelly Roll.

“I think it’s like the moon or something,” he added. “It’s nice to see someone else come and land on it, you know?

"I feel like we’ve been used to what the moon looks like for a long time, some new boots stepping on it, putting a different type of footprint in the dirt.”

Continuing his praise for the country music industry, MGK said, “To be honest, I’m very humbled and very grateful to be welcomed, I was welcomed with open arms.”

“So many times in my career I’ve had to bust a door open and they opened the door very kindly for me. I’m going to step in with class and my job is to be a great musician, so I’m going to bring great music in,” he concluded.