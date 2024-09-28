 
Geo News

Machine Gun Kelly over the moon after country music response

His latest track, 'Lonely Road', received rave reviews from the country music industry

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2024

Machine Gun Kelly over the moon after country music response
Machine Gun Kelly over the moon after country music response

Machine Gun Kelly entered the country music industry with the Lonely Road track, and the rapper said they have welcomed him with open arms.

Appearing at the People’s Choice Country Awards, he told Us Weekly on the red carpet that the response of the country music community was full of praise for his new song with Jelly Roll.

“I think it’s like the moon or something,” he added. “It’s nice to see someone else come and land on it, you know?

"I feel like we’ve been used to what the moon looks like for a long time, some new boots stepping on it, putting a different type of footprint in the dirt.”

Continuing his praise for the country music industry, MGK said, “To be honest, I’m very humbled and very grateful to be welcomed, I was welcomed with open arms.” 

“So many times in my career I’ve had to bust a door open and they opened the door very kindly for me. I’m going to step in with class and my job is to be a great musician, so I’m going to bring great music in,” he concluded.

Sophie Turner ties 'Game of Thrones' return to one condition
Sophie Turner ties 'Game of Thrones' return to one condition
Kate Hudson turned heads at Goldie's Love-In Gala celebration performance
Kate Hudson turned heads at Goldie's Love-In Gala celebration performance
Travis Kelce's humble reaction unveiled on meeting Prince William, kids
Travis Kelce's humble reaction unveiled on meeting Prince William, kids
Snoop Dogg names key person he considers 'backbone'
Snoop Dogg names key person he considers 'backbone'
Jennifer Lopez 'tests' Matt Damon loyalty to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez 'tests' Matt Damon loyalty to Ben Affleck
Prince Harry releases powerful statement as he heads to UK
Prince Harry releases powerful statement as he heads to UK
Andrew Garfield opens up on mid life crisis before 'We Live in Time'
Andrew Garfield opens up on mid life crisis before 'We Live in Time'
Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault share lively moments at Paris football game
Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault share lively moments at Paris football game