 
Geo News

Katy Perry appreciates Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian 'flirt:' Source

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly share a secure relationship

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2024

Photo: Katy Perry appreciates Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian flirt: Source
Photo: Katy Perry appreciates Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian 'flirt:' Source

Katy Perry reportedly has no issue with Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian.

While the move might startle many partners, Katy Perry reportedly feels secure in her relationship with Orlando Boom, as per an insider privy to Life & Style.

The confidante also mentioned, “She totally understands why Orlando would be checking out Kim’s booty.”

“She says she’d do the same if a hot guy were in her face and Orlando would have no issue with it,” they explained.

In addition to this, the source revealed that the Roar singer actually appreciates Orlando being flirty with other women as she believes this keeps the spark between them alive.

“They’re at a point in their relationship where they actually encourage each other to have some flirty fun, as long as it never crosses any lines into cheating territory, they feel like it actually helps to keep the spark alive,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source noted, “They’re at a point in their relationship where they actually encourage each other to have some flirty fun, as long as it never crosses any lines into cheating territory, they feel like it actually helps to keep the spark alive.” 

Sophie Turner ties 'Game of Thrones' return to one condition
Sophie Turner ties 'Game of Thrones' return to one condition
Kate Hudson turned heads at Goldie's Love-In Gala celebration performance
Kate Hudson turned heads at Goldie's Love-In Gala celebration performance
Travis Kelce's humble reaction unveiled on meeting Prince William, kids
Travis Kelce's humble reaction unveiled on meeting Prince William, kids
Snoop Dogg names key person he considers 'backbone'
Snoop Dogg names key person he considers 'backbone'
Jennifer Lopez 'tests' Matt Damon loyalty to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez 'tests' Matt Damon loyalty to Ben Affleck
Prince Harry releases powerful statement as he heads to UK
Prince Harry releases powerful statement as he heads to UK
Andrew Garfield opens up on mid life crisis before 'We Live in Time'
Andrew Garfield opens up on mid life crisis before 'We Live in Time'
Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault share lively moments at Paris football game
Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault share lively moments at Paris football game