Photo: Katy Perry appreciates Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian 'flirt:' Source

Katy Perry reportedly has no issue with Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian.

While the move might startle many partners, Katy Perry reportedly feels secure in her relationship with Orlando Boom, as per an insider privy to Life & Style.

The confidante also mentioned, “She totally understands why Orlando would be checking out Kim’s booty.”

“She says she’d do the same if a hot guy were in her face and Orlando would have no issue with it,” they explained.

In addition to this, the source revealed that the Roar singer actually appreciates Orlando being flirty with other women as she believes this keeps the spark between them alive.

“They’re at a point in their relationship where they actually encourage each other to have some flirty fun, as long as it never crosses any lines into cheating territory, they feel like it actually helps to keep the spark alive,” they continued.

