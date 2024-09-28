Saoirse Ronan creates Oscar buzz with critically acclaimed performance

Saoirse Ronan has generated Oscar buzz with her new film The Outrun.



Ronan has received critical acclaim with her acting in the film, where she portrays a young girl named Rona, who returns to her home in Orkney Islands in Scotland after finishing a stint of rehab.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave the film four stars, and praised Ronan, writing, “The Outrun’s true tether is Ronan, and here she works to all her greatest strengths. The film wraps entirely around her, yet she’s far too honest an actor to ever play up to the audience’s expectations of a woman in crisis.”

In another a four-star review, The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw gushed: “In every shot and every scene, mostly in closeup, Ronan carries the film with her unselfconsciously fierce and focused presence. Out-of-control-drunk acting in montage is a difficult thing to bring off – as is the representation of precarious sobriety – but she does it with intelligence and plausibility.”

iNews went on to suggest that this could be Ronan’s shot at her first Oscar.

“She is astonishing in this role, able to harness both fragility and determination in equal measure. She dances alone as if exorcising demons from her body, pretends to conduct waves on the beach with unparalleled joy,” wrote Francesca Steele.

She added: “Could this be the film Ronan finally wins an Oscar for? She would certainly be a worthy winner. Hers is a full-body performance: Ronan is as effervescent even in sobriety as the magnificent wilderness she has chosen as her remedy.”

Saoirse Ronan's The Outrun will hit theaters on October 4.