Jennifer Aniston sets the record straight on her 'Friends' dress

Jennifer Aniston, famed for her role as Rachel Green in the hit show, Friends, has clarified the confusion among fans.

Taking to Instagram Story, Aniston clarified the colour of a famous dress worn by her character in the show.

The confusion started when Max shared images celebrating the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom.

The image shared on Instagram were from the iconic episode The One Where No One's Ready, where Rachel wears a mint green dress while Ross (David Schwimmer) tries to get their friends ready for a black-tie event.

However, the new 4K version of the episode showed the dress appearing as baby blue, leading to confusion among fans.

One fan commented, "Ok what’s the real color of that dress?" while another added, "Wait, the dress wasn't green, was my life a lie."

Aniston quickly addressed the issue in now-expired Instagram Story, stating, "For the record, the dress was mint green," as quoted by the Entertainment Weekly.

The actress' character Rachel Green became a fashion icon during the show's ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, known for her stylish outfits while working at Bloomingdale's and Ralph Lauren.