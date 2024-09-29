Slayer cancels anticipated reunion at Louder Than Life festival

Slayer, one of the most influential metal thrash bands of the 1990’s had to cancel a much-anticipated performance due to severe weather conditions.

The organizers of the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, made the call to cancel this scheduled gig because of uncertain weather conditions.

In further details, the second day of the four-day event was cancelled as 80km-per-hour winds blew into the region along with heavy rains.

Alongside Slayer, the list of cancelled shows of that day include set performances by Till Lindemann, Anthrax, Evanescence and In This Moment.

For Slayer, who are also one of the "big four" thrash bands, this cancelled show was supposed to mark one of its hyped-up reunion shows.

"Louder Family, we're heartbroken to share this, but the weather just isn't in our favour today," the organizers began, before breaking the devastating news.

"We've been working closely with our meteorologists and local authorities, holding on to the hope that we can open doors, but the continuous wind gusts simply make it impossible for us to proceed safely. We know how disappointing this is - it's gut-wrenching for us too. But your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew, will always be our number one priority,” they penned.

The staff concluded, "Rest assured, we're keeping a close eye on the situation and will provide updates as soon as we can. Parking, doors, and set times will be adjusted, and we are committed to rockin' with you as soon as it's safe."

Previously at Louder Than Life, performances by Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring and Halestorm were featured.