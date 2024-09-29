Diddy's tapes includes a 'high-profile person' presence?

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, an attorney for one of Diddy's victims has claimed some freshly shocking details about the music mogul.



As per Mail Online, the lawyer appeared during latest episode of Banfield on NewsNation and claimed that someone famous had reached out to her regarding the “sale of one of the Diddy tapes.”

Calling the presence “more high-profile”, Ariel, however, did not reveal the name of the individual.

She also claimed that the “high-profile person” was present at the 54-year-old rapper’s Atlanta house during “pornographic” acts.

“This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn't looking into the video, she said, claiming that to her, "it doesn't seem like that person knows they're being videotaped".

The rapper, whose real name is Sean "Diddy" Combs, is facing multiple charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. However, he remains in custody without bail.

The music mogul was arrested last week on charges of exploitation; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Moreover, as per Page Six, a law firm reported that there are more than 50 alleged victims who were abused by Diddy.