Oasis warn fans to 'be careful what you wish for' in new announcement tease

Oasis just hinted an upcoming announcement!

The iconic rock band has teased its already hyped-up fan base with a hint on an upcoming reveal ahead of their reunion world tour in 2025.

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Live Forever crooners posted photos of billboards in various cities, featuring the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel together, with the headline "be careful what you wish for.”

Oasis’s post was captioned with the reveal date and time of the upcoming announcement, that is at 8am Eastern Time on Monday along with the hashtag, #OasisLive25.

For the unversed, Oasis, announced their reunion plans and shows last month after putting an end to a decade long feud between Liam and Noel, after the band split in 2009.

The Gallagher brothers would, however, be reuniting or their first UK show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4 July. The last time Liam and Noel performed together was in 2009 at V Festival in Staffordshire.

Oasis has a string of 19 UK and Ireland dates planned as well as sold out, including the two extra Wembley shows that were added later on, due to high demand.