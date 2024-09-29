Camila Cabello slays with her all-black airport look

Camila Cabello was clicked at the airport in an all-black attire as she was on her way from France to London.



As per Mail Online, the 27-year-old singer arrived back to her home after attending the Paris Fashion Week event in France capital.

For the airport look, the Havana hitmaker donned a long leather jacket which matched her handbag.

She secured her dark locks under a black cap as she completed her look with dark shades and leggings.

The American singer-songwriter attended the Rabanne show alongside stars like Cardi B.

Picture courtesy: X

Cabello has been busy this month, including performing at the VMAs and swapping her blonde hair for her natural brunette once again.

Before performing at the VMAs, she flew to Vegas for the iHeartRadio festival, then packed her bags and jetted off to Paris.

During the Paris Fashion Week, she walked the runway at L'Oréal's Le Défilé fashion show, wearing a strapless black velvet minidress and sheer black tights.

Moreover, for the show, she changed into a very cute Rabanne top and skirt set with a strappy halter neck held up by a bronze flower and matching miniskirt.

