Royal family receives another upsetting news as Meghan Markle plans new move

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to release a tell-all memoir and biopic, detailing her experiences as a member of the royal family.



The move is set to have sent shockwaves through the royal family, per Closer Magazine, as they revealed that the Duchess of Sussex has been keeping journals for years.

An insider has claimed that Meghan has been documenting her time in the spotlight and gathering material for the alleged explosive book.

The memoir, which is still in the planning stages, will reveal intimate details about Meghan's life as a royal, including her relationships with Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

The source claimed that the book might disrupt Prince Harry’s reconciliation efforts with his family as he allegedly seeks forgiveness from King Charles.

“As far as team Sussex is concerned, this will happen – and when it does, it will absolutely be a form of revenge,” the insider told the publication.

“But the concern of course is whether it would throw any sort of wrench into Harry’s attempts to make peace and wreck it, that’s why the timing is so crucial.

“But when she’s ready to pull the trigger, it won’t be difficult to write a very accurate book that spans her entire life because she’s been a dedicated journal keeper for years.

“The royals should be nervous, because all their machinations will be laid bare – and it won’t be pretty.”