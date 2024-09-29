 
Geo News

Matthew McConaughey latest look sparks concerns: 'So thin'

Sources say Matthew McConaughey's latest look was not for any role

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2024

Matthew McConaughey latest look sparks concerns: So thin
Matthew McConaughey latest look sparks concerns: 'So thin'

Known for his sharp features, Matthew McConaughey recently sparked concern among his fans after he appeared recently in public.

With his wife, Camila Alves, he attended a gala dinner in a black outfit. But what reportedly caught fans' attention was his gaunt face and misshapen features.

A source told Life & Style, expressing concern for him: “He looks really thin and gaunt and contorted, and it especially shows in his face when he’s clean-shaven and can’t hide beneath the trendy five o’clock shadow.”

Insiders also ruled out his slimming look for a film because he has a history of radically transforming his shape, as in 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club.

“It doesn’t seem to be for a role.” Instead, they added they are “feeling pressure to conform to Hollywood’s skinny standards. Even his shoulders seem to be caving in.” 

An aesthetic surgeon, Reza Nassab, meanwhile weighed in on his latest appearance and told Mail Online, “Personally, I don’t believe that Matthew McConaughey has undergone rhinoplasty,” he continued. 

“I think the change in the size and shape of his nose could be attributed to weight loss, particularly in his face.”

“When someone loses significant weight, the reduction in facial fat can make their features appear more defined and prominent, including the nose,” the expert noted.

“This natural shift in appearance due to weight loss can often lead people to assume cosmetic procedures have taken place but in this case, the change in his face could easily be because of his weight loss,” Reza concluded.

Lady Gaga gets honest about Harley Quinn
Lady Gaga gets honest about Harley Quinn
Harry Styles lights up PFW alongside Salma Hayek: Watch video
Harry Styles lights up PFW alongside Salma Hayek: Watch video
'Gladiator II' star teases Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal fight
'Gladiator II' star teases Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal fight
Jennifer Lopez cannot put up with Ben Affleck's 'manipulations:' Source
Jennifer Lopez cannot put up with Ben Affleck's 'manipulations:' Source
Sophie Turner makes confession about parenting after Joe Jonas divorce
Sophie Turner makes confession about parenting after Joe Jonas divorce
Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle, says 'Duchess difficult' label fits her video
Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle, says 'Duchess difficult' label fits her
Kate Winslet hates to reveal 'Titanic' secret
Kate Winslet hates to reveal 'Titanic' secret
Kim Kardashian to call out Beyonce's shady treatment: Source
Kim Kardashian to call out Beyonce's shady treatment: Source