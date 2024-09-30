Kylie Minogue, Lenny Kravitz's reunion sparked romance rumors: Report

Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz reunited at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore last week which sparked romance rumors.

According to Daily Mail, rumours are swirling that a new romance could be brewing between the pair following their reunion at the racing extravaganza.

As per New Idea, “sparks were flying” between Kylie and Lenny who are believed to have enjoyed a brief romance in the early 90s.

Moreover, the outlet reported, “Right now, they're both unattached so of course sparks were flying in Singapore.”

Additionally, Kylie also shared a video on Instagram from the event, which showed her running into the American singer's arms.

In regards to this, Kylie wrote, “Love love love @lennykravitz. Both here at @f1 Singapore … what a time!!”

In response, Lenny wrote, “Love love love you Kylie.”



As per the publication, it was believed that the pair enjoyed a brief romance after Kylie split from INXS frontman Michael Hutchence.

Furthermore, Lenny had also ended his marriage to Lisa Bonet around the same time, and Kylie is reported have split from her fiancé Paul Solomons after they struggled to make a long distance relationship work.