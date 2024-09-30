 
Geo News

Kylie Minogue, Lenny Kravitz's reunion sparked romance rumors: Report

Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz's recent reunion at Formula 1 Grand Prix reportedly sparked romance rumors

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2024

Kylie Minogue, Lenny Kravitzs reunion sparked romance rumors: Report
Kylie Minogue, Lenny Kravitz's reunion sparked romance rumors: Report

Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz reunited at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore last week which sparked romance rumors.

According to Daily Mail, rumours are swirling that a new romance could be brewing between the pair following their reunion at the racing extravaganza.

As per New Idea, “sparks were flying” between Kylie and Lenny who are believed to have enjoyed a brief romance in the early 90s.

Moreover, the outlet reported, “Right now, they're both unattached so of course sparks were flying in Singapore.”

Additionally, Kylie also shared a video on Instagram from the event, which showed her running into the American singer's arms.

In regards to this, Kylie wrote, “Love love love @lennykravitz. Both here at @f1 Singapore … what a time!!”

In response, Lenny wrote, “Love love love you Kylie.”

As per the publication, it was believed that the pair enjoyed a brief romance after Kylie split from INXS frontman Michael Hutchence.

Furthermore, Lenny had also ended his marriage to Lisa Bonet around the same time, and Kylie is reported have split from her fiancé Paul Solomons after they struggled to make a long distance relationship work.

Milo Ventimiglia to soon embrace fatherhood?
Milo Ventimiglia to soon embrace fatherhood?
Keith Urban makes 'interesting' revelation about his music career
Keith Urban makes 'interesting' revelation about his music career
David Beckham reacts to Prince William's 'exciting' announcement as Harry arrives in UK
David Beckham reacts to Prince William's 'exciting' announcement as Harry arrives in UK
New ‘Jurassic World' film gets exciting filming update
New ‘Jurassic World' film gets exciting filming update
Lottie Moss turn heads in black gown for niece's 22nd birthday celebration
Lottie Moss turn heads in black gown for niece's 22nd birthday celebration
Johnny Van Zant expresses gratitude to fans for prayers amid 'emergency illness' video
Johnny Van Zant expresses gratitude to fans for prayers amid 'emergency illness'
Kate Middleton, Prince William leave Meghan Markle concerned with latest move video
Kate Middleton, Prince William leave Meghan Markle concerned with latest move
Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey seal the deal on George Clooney's mansion
Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey seal the deal on George Clooney's mansion