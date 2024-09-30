Meghan Markle 'very proud' of Prince Harry after latest move

Meghan Markle is reportedly “very proud” of her husband Prince Harry amid claims the royal couple have executed a professional separation after their projects as a couple have failed.



As per OK! Magazine, the source claimed the Duchess is “very proud” of Harry now that he seems to be finding his feet in America, but she is also anxious about what the future might hold.

The insider told the publication, “She feels a bit stuck at the moment.

“Harry is really trying to make more of a life for himself and is finally comfortable in America and doesn’t always need Meghan by his side, like he did at the start of their move, and it’s hard for Meghan to take.”

“But he knows how exciting her new projects are and that everyone will soon get to see her hard work,” the source went on saying.

It comes after the Daily Mail, per GB News, reported Meghan and Harry are working on separate projects for Netflix despite signing a lucrative deal as a couple after leaving the Royal Family back in 2020.

The insider told the media outlet, "They will still carry out some charitable engagements together and embark on foreign visits, but their work projects will be separate."