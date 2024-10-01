Prince Harry snubs King Charles, Prince William after receiving olive branch

Prince Harry has decided to snub the Royal family as he returns to the UK to attend a charity event despite receiving public birthday tributes.



The Duke of Sussex returned to London for the 2024 WellChild Awards, but sources have claimed that he has no plans to meet with King Charles or Prince William during his visit.

After snubbing his family, Harry, patron of WellChild for 16 years, attended the ceremony honoring seriously ill children and their families.

According to People Magazine, the rebellious Royal will not pay a visit to his cancer-stricken father, his brother, or his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who recently disclosed that she is now cancer-free, during his stay in the country.

This marks Harry's second UK visit this year, following his attendance at the Invictus Games anniversary service in May, where he also did not meet Charles due to his packed schedule.

This comes after the Royal family marked the 40th birthday of the Duke of Sussex with wishes on their official social media accounts.

They shared a joyful snap of Prince Harry on X and Instagram with caption, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Soon after, the Prince and Princess of Wales also reshared the post and wished the Duke of Sussex on his big day.