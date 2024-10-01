 
Geo News

Prince Harry snubs King Charles, Prince William after receiving olive branch

Prince Harry returns to UK to attend 2024 WellChild Awards but no plans to see family

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Prince Harry snubs King Charles, Prince William after receiving olive branch
Prince Harry snubs King Charles, Prince William after receiving olive branch

Prince Harry has decided to snub the Royal family as he returns to the UK to attend a charity event despite receiving public birthday tributes.

The Duke of Sussex returned to London for the 2024 WellChild Awards, but sources have claimed that he has no plans to meet with King Charles or Prince William during his visit.

After snubbing his family, Harry, patron of WellChild for 16 years, attended the ceremony honoring seriously ill children and their families.

According to People Magazine, the rebellious Royal will not pay a visit to his cancer-stricken father, his brother, or his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who recently disclosed that she is now cancer-free, during his stay in the country.

This marks Harry's second UK visit this year, following his attendance at the Invictus Games anniversary service in May, where he also did not meet Charles due to his packed schedule.

This comes after the Royal family marked the 40th birthday of the Duke of Sussex with wishes on their official social media accounts.

They shared a joyful snap of Prince Harry on X and Instagram with caption, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Soon after, the Prince and Princess of Wales also reshared the post and wished the Duke of Sussex on his big day. 

Netflix 'Squid Game' returns to invite new players ahead of release date
Netflix 'Squid Game' returns to invite new players ahead of release date
Barry Koeghan's 'flirty' comment sparks relationship buzz with Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Koeghan's 'flirty' comment sparks relationship buzz with Sabrina Carpenter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in the throes of death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in the throes of death
'Bridgerton' new lead Yerin Ha reveals her reaction to landing Netflix role video
'Bridgerton' new lead Yerin Ha reveals her reaction to landing Netflix role
Abbie Chatfield shares 'heartbreaking' decision regarding her puppy Daisy video
Abbie Chatfield shares 'heartbreaking' decision regarding her puppy Daisy
Naomi Watts makes surprising revelation about unique birthday celebration video
Naomi Watts makes surprising revelation about unique birthday celebration
Katy Perry makes shocking revelation about her diet in Australia
Katy Perry makes shocking revelation about her diet in Australia
Lizzo opens up about overeating after weight loss pill controversy
Lizzo opens up about overeating after weight loss pill controversy