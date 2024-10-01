Prince Harry marks first milestone in rehab

Experts believe Prince Harry has made some major strides in rehabilitating his relationship with King Charles.

Insight into the change of pace has been shared by royal correspondent Cameron Walker.

He touched on everything while speaking to GB News.

In that conversation he revealed that the people closest to Prince Harry are now shifting gears and shutting down prying eyes.

According to Mr Walker, “When I have spoken to sources close to the Duke of Sussex in recent months, I have seen a noticeable shift in them not talking about family members.”

“In fact, when I specifically asked if he will be seeing his brother or father when he was here for his uncle's funeral, they said, ‘We don't discuss family matters’.”

He also added, “It suggests to me there could be some testing the waters, perhaps Harry wanting to try and mend relationships. But of course, the trust was so badly damaged with his memoir, Spare, and the Netflix series.”

However Mr Walker did issue a warning and admitted, “unfortunately for Prince Harry, all the speculation and all the questions will be about whether he is meeting his father or the Prince of Wales while he is here,” and will be difficult to shake Mr. Walker said regarding the current trip.

Even Isabel Webster chimed in with similar sentiments and added, “This is all about trust. The feeling is, the royal family are testing him somewhat to see whether or not they can have an open relationship with him where he doesn't go and spill everything to the press.”