 
Geo News

Kanye West 'loves upsetting' Kim Kardashian

Sources say Kim Kardashian is frustrated over Kanye West co-parenting of their kids

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Kanye West loves upsetting Kim Kardashian
Kanye West 'loves upsetting' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly at loggerheads over how they manage their four kids. Now, a new report paints a grim picture about their co-parenting.

The mother-of-four alleged prime concern is his wife Bianca Censori's shocking dressing in front of her kids.

For this, insiders told In Touch she had talked to the couple. But they have refused to entertain her worries.

“Kim is in a terrible spot because Bianca has completely won over her kids,” the tipster tattled. “When they’re with Kanye there are no rules, he and Bianca give in to their every whim, so of course they love being with them.”

Sources say the fashion mogul is in a difficult situation because “If Kim says anything critical, they defend her, so it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public.”  

Moreover, the bird chirped that “she’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him.”

Reaching Bianca was also an option, but insiders said that “hasn’t done a darn thing.”

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” the mole squealed. 

“It’s awful, and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs abused 25 minors in ‘puppy parties': New claim video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs abused 25 minors in ‘puppy parties': New claim
Meghan Markle warned she will forever stay ‘bully' in Hollywood video
Meghan Markle warned she will forever stay ‘bully' in Hollywood
Prince William says he misses Harry's shoulder amid ‘sad' ending video
Prince William says he misses Harry's shoulder amid ‘sad' ending
Jenna Dewan reflects on self-worth after finalising divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan reflects on self-worth after finalising divorce from Channing Tatum
Diddy remains 'positive' amid legal woes
Diddy remains 'positive' amid legal woes
Prince Harry marks first milestone in rehab
Prince Harry marks first milestone in rehab
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on being 'mom' to baby Jack Blues video
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on being 'mom' to baby Jack Blues
Colin Farrell on 'Breaking Bad': 'Have not seen it'
Colin Farrell on 'Breaking Bad': 'Have not seen it'