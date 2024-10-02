Kanye West 'loves upsetting' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly at loggerheads over how they manage their four kids. Now, a new report paints a grim picture about their co-parenting.



The mother-of-four alleged prime concern is his wife Bianca Censori's shocking dressing in front of her kids.

For this, insiders told In Touch she had talked to the couple. But they have refused to entertain her worries.

“Kim is in a terrible spot because Bianca has completely won over her kids,” the tipster tattled. “When they’re with Kanye there are no rules, he and Bianca give in to their every whim, so of course they love being with them.”

Sources say the fashion mogul is in a difficult situation because “If Kim says anything critical, they defend her, so it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public.”

Moreover, the bird chirped that “she’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him.”

Reaching Bianca was also an option, but insiders said that “hasn’t done a darn thing.”

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” the mole squealed.

“It’s awful, and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”