Royal expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘trouble in paradise’

A royal expert has shared their two cents on why Prince Harry has been carrying out solo engagements without Meghan Markle after the Duke arrived in UK.



According to former editor of The Sun Kelvin MacKenzie, the Duke of Sussex’s solo appearances in New York and London suggest that the Duchess "doesn't want to be here."

The expert noted that Meghan’s absence implied public’s discontent with her presence, adding that they would rather see Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking with GB News, MacKenzie was asked if Harry’s solo engagements indicate "trouble in paradise” with Meghan, to which he said, "All I would say is she [Meghan] clearly doesn't want to be here.”

"Actually, funnily enough, the people in this country don't want her here. I think they'd probably like to see Harry's children,” he added.

It comes after sources confirmed that Harry and Meghan’s long-term plan includes pursuing solo ventures while working together on Archewell Foundation.

They noted that while Harry is prioritizing patronages and philanthropy, Meghan is focusing on her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell,” an insider told Hello!.

"Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact," they added.