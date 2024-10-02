 
King Charles releases congratulatory message after Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry attended the WellChild Charity event in London without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet

Web Desk
October 02, 2024

King Charles has sent a private congratulatory message to ex-President Jimmy Carter, as he becomes the first former President to become a centenarian.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed King Charles message following his estranged son Prince Harry’s UK visit.

She tweeted, “The King has sent a private congratulatory message to #PresidentCarter, as he becomes the first former President to become a centenarian. The message is private, but expressed warm personal greetings and great admiration for the President’s lifetime of duty and public service.”

Another royal expert Roya Nikkhah also tweeted, “The King has sent a private, congratulatory birthday message to President Carter, the first former US president to become a centenarian. The message “expressed warm personal greetings and great admiration for the President’s lifetime of duty and service.”

Carter became the first former American president to become a centenarian when he reached his milestone age of 100.

King Charles message to Carter comes hours after Prince Harry left the UK after attending WellChild Charity event in London.

