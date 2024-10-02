King Charles releases congratulatory message after Harry's UK visit

King Charles has sent a private congratulatory message to ex-President Jimmy Carter, as he becomes the first former President to become a centenarian.



Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed King Charles message following his estranged son Prince Harry’s UK visit.

She tweeted, “The King has sent a private congratulatory message to #PresidentCarter, as he becomes the first former President to become a centenarian. The message is private, but expressed warm personal greetings and great admiration for the President’s lifetime of duty and public service.”

Carter became the first former American president to become a centenarian when he reached his milestone age of 100.

King Charles message to Carter comes hours after Prince Harry left the UK after attending WellChild Charity event in London.