Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion: Key Royal figure steps in to end feud

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, is reportedly trying to bring the members of the Royal family together, especially Prince William and Prince Harry.



According to latest reports, Zara is attempting to mediate the rift between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, who haven’t talked to each other in years.

Speaking with Woman’s Day, sources revealed that Zara is also aiming to improve relations between Harry and the senior members of the Royal family.

The royal insider said, "Zara figures there couldn’t be a better time for her to try and broker peace. Zara feels she’s the only one who can get through to both of them."

Despite Harry's controversial revelations in his bombshell memoir, Spare, the insider said the Duke of Sussex is "missed" by the Royal family.

“No one likes to admit it, but for all his mistakes, everyone misses Harry,” the source noted.