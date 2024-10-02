 
Geo News

Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion: Key Royal figure steps in to end feud

A Key Royal member has taken upon themselves to end rift between Prince Harry and Prince William

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion: Key Royal figure steps in to end feud

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, is reportedly trying to bring the members of the Royal family together, especially Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to latest reports, Zara is attempting to mediate the rift between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, who haven’t talked to each other in years.

Speaking with Woman’s Day, sources revealed that Zara is also aiming to improve relations between Harry and the senior members of the Royal family.

The royal insider said, "Zara figures there couldn’t be a better time for her to try and broker peace. Zara feels she’s the only one who can get through to both of them."

Despite Harry's controversial revelations in his bombshell memoir, Spare, the insider said the Duke of Sussex is "missed" by the Royal family.

“No one likes to admit it, but for all his mistakes, everyone misses Harry,” the source noted.

Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK visit
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK visit
Dakota Fanning reflects on bizarre realities of growing up in Hollywood
Dakota Fanning reflects on bizarre realities of growing up in Hollywood
Daisy Edgar-Jones leaves onlookers awestruck at BFI Luminous gala
Daisy Edgar-Jones leaves onlookers awestruck at BFI Luminous gala
Kylie Jenner makes Paris Fashion Week debut at Disneyland
Kylie Jenner makes Paris Fashion Week debut at Disneyland
Prince Harry's role as court jester for Buckingham Palace royals exposed
Prince Harry's role as court jester for Buckingham Palace royals exposed
Selena Gomez reveals what she'd llike her younger self to know
Selena Gomez reveals what she'd llike her younger self to know
Prince Harry 'warmly welcomed' by King and Queen in private meeting
Prince Harry 'warmly welcomed' by King and Queen in private meeting
Angelina Jolie hints at new relationship right after her Brad Pitt legal case
Angelina Jolie hints at new relationship right after her Brad Pitt legal case