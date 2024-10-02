Taylor Swift unlocks new achievement with ‘The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift has added another badge to her achievement with her album The Tortured Poets Department.



Her album, which was released in April 2024, has become UK’s officially biggest album of 2024 until now.

As per Billboard, The Tortured Poets Department spent eight non-consecutive weeks at Number 1 since its release in May, and it has racked up 667,500 chart units to date.

It’s both the most-streamed and best selling album of 2024, with a physical sales total amounting to 265,000.

Moreover Swift, who had taken a two-month break from performing for her world tour, will resume her record-breaking Eras Tour in the upcoming weeks.

The tour includes only 18 more concerts; nine in the United States and nine in Canada. The tour will end on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

First up are three concerts at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on October 18, 19 and 20.

For the unversed, the Fortnight singer had last performed a record-breaking show at Wembley Stadium, London, in August 2024.