Prince Harry showing off what he's is like without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has seemingly come back swinging against the public and is finally showing off his ‘best side’ without Meghan Markle.

This has been shared by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on everything in one of his most recent interviews with the MailOnline.

According to the author the prince did wonders in trying to remind the world what he was like before his marriage.

Reportedly, “The speech he gave at the WellChild Awards was from the heart and he interacted wonderfully well with the children and their parents. It brings back memories of the Prince who once had so special a part in our national life.”

“At the Wellchild Awards, he seemed so natural. He has, after all, been attached to this wonderful charity for over 15 years,” the expert noted.

“Like the Invictus Games and Sentebale, named after Princess Diana's favourite flower, meaning forget-me-not in SeSotho, it was part of the unique way he developed his charitable activities before he married. No one could appear more natural or more caring - there were echoes here of his mother.”

However he did bring to mind the last few years and said that while there has “been an absence of the fateful television interviews which have led to so much mistrust” in recent days. “The Royal Family can never be sure what the Sussexes would reveal to the media.”

“His solo trip to South Africa and Lesotho will also bring back memories.”

After all “It was in South Africa that Harry and Meghan revealed in an ITV interview how unhappy they were as senior working royals which led to the current bitter rift.”

“His love of Africa stretches back to his gap year in 2004 when he was in Lesotho for two months. His trip there, also solo, seems certain to be successful,” the expert also noted before signing off.